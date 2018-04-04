Image copyright Northants RPU Image caption Police were called to the overturned car on Wednesday afternoon

A car overturned with four occupants inside and closed part of the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Police were called at 14:25 BST after a blue Volkswagen Touran crashed on the southbound stretch near junction 19.

A woman in the car was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were thought to have been involved.

Two lanes of the carriageway were reopened at about 15:30 BST. An air ambulance was sent to the scene.