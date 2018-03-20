Image caption Police believe thieves have been targeting homes for high-value Asian jewellery items

Children have been threatened with violence and up to eight people burst in to a house during a spate of Asian gold burglaries.

In all, Northamptonshire Police say 47 such burglaries have taken place since the start of November.

Three took place over the weekend and saw jewellery, cash and credit cards stolen.

A 26-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with a number of the burglaries.

Officers have also seized a vehicle they believe may have been involved.

Head of Crime, Det Supt Dennis Murray, said one victim was knocked unconscious during the raids.

Mr Murray said further burglaries involving vulnerable people may be linked.

He said "up to eight offenders" were reported as being involved at one offence, while another reportedly involved six people.

"There have been threats or use of violence, including to families and children," he added.

Melted down

Three burglaries took place in Northampton on Friday night.

The first took place in Chewton Close, Duston, when three offenders scaled a wall, but fled after being challenged.

The second in Blossom Way, Little Billing, saw five men smash through a rear door and threaten the occupants with violence before stealing jewellery.

The third was in Beech Grove, Boothville. Six offenders broke in through a back door and used violence before forcing open a safe and stealing jewellery, cash and credit cards.

Mr Murray said police believed the offenders are deliberately targeting specific addresses and "are aware of who is at those addresses".

He added there was no trace of the jewellery, but police believe it is being melted down and disposed of.

He said the offences are "very serious" and are "having a significant impact on the Asian community," adding the force has a dedicated team of detectives working on the case.