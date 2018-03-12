Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Officers chased a man and later searched a property in Abington, where cannabis was being grown

A teenager has been arrested after police stumbled upon a cannabis factory and cocaine worth thousands of pounds.

Officers in Northampton spotted a "wanted" man, chased him and later searched the address he had come from in Whitworth Road on Sunday.

They found 171 cannabis plants worth about £85,000 in a number of rooms, and cocaine with an estimated value of up to £8,000.

The 19-year-old man was being questioned.

A police spokeswoman said officers were on another job "waiting for a vehicle to be recovered" when one of the officers spotted the "wanted" suspect.