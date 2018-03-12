Image copyright Darren Dovey Image caption Firefighters have been at the warehouse owned by Gardman garden centre suppliers

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large warehouse blaze through the night in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the building, owned by garden centre suppliers Gardman, in Parsons Road at 23:41 GMT on Sunday.

Chief fire officer Darren Dovey has advised those nearby to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

Firefighters are still at the scene and at this time there are not believed to be any casualties.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, which sent its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, said no-one was taken to hospital.