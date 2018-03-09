Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Tairu Jallow's family called him a "much-loved" man

Four men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a man at his home.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked on Havelock Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire on 14 January.

Babacarr Sylva, 31, from Nottingham, and three men from Birmingham - Kausu Ceesay, 23; Clever Makande, 23; and Ngange Sowe, 29, - appeared at Northampton Crown Court.

All four were remanded in custody. A trial is due to take place in July.