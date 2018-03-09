Image copyright Jim Smillie/Geograph Image caption Philip Pedley taught at Oundle School from 1990 to 2016

A history teacher who made "racist" comments to pupils has been banned from the profession.

Philip Pedley, 60, taught at the private Oundle School, in Oundle, Northamptonshire for more than 26 years.

A misconduct panel found he told a pupil "your father must have come over, stealing our jobs".

He was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring teaching into disrepute.

The panel heard evidence that he used derogatory terms whilst telling another teacher that he did not want to teach black and south east Asian children.

The panel found Mr Pedley used "racist language, language associated with negative racial and/or cultural stereotypes and derogatory and disparaging remarks about pupils."

Mr Pedley was also found, whilst on a school trip in November 2015 to Vienna and Budapest, to have consumed alcohol on duty and in the presence of pupils.

The panel found he failed in his duty of care towards pupils after he bought alcohol for an underage pupil without a substantial meal and allowed pupils to consume excessive alcohol.

Mr Pedley was not present at the hearing and was not represented by anyone.

He can apply to return to teaching in two years, when a panel will need to decide if he can rejoin the profession.