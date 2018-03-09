Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

A man has been released without charge over the killing of a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten in his own home.

David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September 2015.

A man aged 51 from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder this week but police have now released him.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in the case.

Image copyright Brickwood family Image caption Mr Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons (l-r) Dale, Nathan and Gary

A coroner found 35 injuries on Mr Brickwood's body, including blunt trauma wounds, muscle tearing and stab wounds.

So far police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder, but no-one has been charged.