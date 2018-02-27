Image caption The proposals would see 21 smaller libraries closed as part of £9.9m in savings

A council plans to close 21 libraries after auditors advised it to reconsider its proposed budget.

The recommendation, to be discussed later, would see Northamptonshire County Council close the smaller libraries, but retain 15 larger ones.

It is part of £9.9m worth of savings in the revised budget.

Meanwhile, financial auditor KPMG said planned cutbacks on potholes repairs could also leave the authority open to a legal challenge.

It follows an announcement that the council will also reduce the highways maintenance budget, affecting carriageway and footpath repairs and inspections.

The council's cabinet will discuss the new recommendations before a vote at a full council meeting on Wednesday.

At a glance - Northamptonshire County Council's revised budget savings

Closing 21 small libraries as council-run libraries, retaining the county's eight large and seven medium libraries

Removing all bus subsidies, including CountyConnect and CallConnect, from the end of the school term in July 2018

Reducing the trading standards budget by 42%

Reducing the highways maintenance budget affecting carriageway and footpath repairs and inspections

Increasing on-street parking controls in locations across Northamptonshire

Reducing councillors' allowances

A pay freeze for staff during 2018/19

As part of the proposed closures, the council said it would work with interested communities to provide an independent library service.

Councillor Sylvia Hughes, Conservative, said: "It is hugely regrettable that we have to consider this revised proposal for the future of the library service in Northamptonshire.

"We heard loud and clear what residents across the county told us during the 12-week consultation, but given the advisory notice issued by our auditors KPMG last week, we have little choice but to reconsider our preferred option."

The council, which is projected to overspend its 2017-18 budget by £21.1m, was issued with a spending ban earlier this month.