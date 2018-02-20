Image copyright Northampton Borough Council Image caption George Candler was previously director of place and enterprise in Shropshire

The new chief executive of Northampton Borough Council has promised to bring an "exciting new vision" to the town.

George Candler joins the authority from Shropshire Council, where he was director of place and enterprise.

He said Northampton has "a wealth of beautiful architecture" and pledged to ensure it grows "as a great place to live, work and study in, and visit".

Borough council leader Jonathan Nunn said Mr Candler would ensure the town "punches its full weight".

Mr Candler will join the council at the end of April. He will replace current interim chief executive, Simon Bovey, who has been in the role since September.

Mr Bovey will return to Daventry District Council, where he holds the post of deputy chief executive.

Mr Nunn said Mr Candler impressed "with his enthusiasm, positivity and ideas of how we can capitalise on Northampton's strengths".

The new chief executive added he has already spent time getting to know Northampton, which he said "is clearly a place full of ambition with people who want to make things happen".

The previous permanent chief executive David Kennedy left the council amid an ongoing police investigation into "alleged financial irregularities" regarding the authority's £10.25m loan to Northampton Town Football Club for the redevelopment of the Sixfields stadium.