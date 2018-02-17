Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers Image caption The nose cone has been called "exclusive" and "iconic" by auctioneers

A rare piece of aviation history will be up for grabs when a nose cone from the original Concorde passenger plane goes to auction next week.

The 11ft (3.35m) tall cone is said to be the only unused nose cone from the few that were originally made for the Concorde fleet in the 1970s.

A price of between £45,000 and £60,000 has been set by JP Humbert Auctioneers in Towcester, Northamptonshire.

Concorde's last commercial flight took place on 23 October 2003.

"We appreciate this is not an inexpensive item," said auctioneer Jonathan Humbert.

"But I'd be hard pressed to think of a more exclusive and iconic item to sell than a famous nose cone from the world's fastest commercial plane."

The auction will take place on Thursday, 22 February.