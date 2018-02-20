Image caption Northamptonshire County Council made Christine Reed redundant with a pay-off of £50,000

A council has been criticised for giving an executive a £50,000 pay-off only to hire a firm she owns days later to oversee an IT project.

Christine Reed was made redundant by Northamptonshire County Council before her company was engaged on a £650-a-day rate.

The actions of the authority - which has banned new spending - are legal, but it did use taxpayers' money.

Ms Reed said the firm was employed for "a short term and one off contract".

The county council said Ms Reed was "re-engaged" in a position "entirely different" to the role she had been made redundant from.

Image caption MP Philip Hollobone said taxpayers will be "very concerned that an apparent revolving door exists at the authority"

But Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone said taxpayers would be "very concerned that an apparent revolving door exists at the authority".

Ms Reed was working for the Local Government Shared Services (LGSS), a body funded by Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes councils.

She was made redundant in September 2016 following a restructuring of LGSS.

Her company Gradon Consulting was employed in the same month, as programme manager of the ERP Gold project, documents show.

The project, originally due to cost £7.1m but increasing to £8.7m, was developed to upgrade software for financial transactions involving the three authorities.

'Wholly inadequate'

The documents, obtained in a Freedom of Information request, show the contract for it was not advertised due to the "urgency of the requirement" and it did not appear on the council's contracts register due to "an administrative oversight".

Invoices show Gradon Consulting, of which Ms Reed is sole director and co-shareholder, was paid £185,000 excluding VAT between September 2016 and October 2017.

When she was made redundant, Ms Reed received a one-off payment of £50,000.

An independent report published a month after Ms Reed's company's contract as a consultant on ERP Gold finished found serious failings, describing aspects of its implementation as "wholly inadequate".

Consultants Agilisys found plans and documentation were "not of a standard" they would expect to see for such a "complex" programme.

ERP Gold had originally been due to launch in April 2017. However, the Agilisys report said it would be "difficult to see" how it could achieve a revised launch date of this April.

The county council says the project is scheduled "to go live in April 2018".

'Entirely different role'

Ms Reed said her company been employed on a one-off contract "to support the core design and build of the new business system that had become at very high risk".

She said the service had been provided "through my own company for LGSS and on behalf of all three councils".

"My departure had absolutely nothing to do with the Agilisys report which referred to wider programme concerns," she added.

In a statement, the county council said the "interim project role" was "entirely different to the previous position held by the individual which was deleted when they left permanent employment".