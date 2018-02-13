Image copyright Facebook/Northants Street Angels Image caption Volunteer group Northants Street Angels said the woman was found shivering under wet bedding

A homeless woman "could have frozen to death" after a bucket of water was poured on her, a volunteer group said.

Northants Street Angels said they found her under cold and wet bedding in Northampton town centre on Sunday evening, in sub-zero temperatures.

A Facebook post by the group was shared more than 3,400 times and many comments called for police to investigate.

Northamptonshire Police said it was not looking into the incident because nobody had reported it to them.

Northants Street Angels describe themselves as "a collective of like minded people offering a helping hand to those homeless."

As first reported in the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, the group posted on Facebook that a "vile excuse of a human" had poured water over the woman behind a furniture shop on Abington Street.

It said: "As we worked in the cold tonight we could literally hear her shivering and her teeth chattering in the freezing temperatures.

"This young lady could well have frozen to death... and is clearly not very well with a very bad chesty cough."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption A Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 3,400 times

Comments on the post described the incident as "heartbreaking" and a "serious assault".

The group said it had provided the woman with three nights in a hotel and an online appeal for £300 to extend her stay raised more than £700.

Rough sleeping in England has increased for the seventh year in a row, official figures revealed last month.

There were 4,751 people counted or estimated to be bedding down outside in autumn 2017, a 15% rise on the year before and more than double the figure recorded five years ago.

The government said it was investing £1bn to tackle rough sleeping.