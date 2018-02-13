Northampton

Dingley A427 crash: Three dead, one critically injured

  • 13 February 2018
A427 near Dingley Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough on Monday morining

Three people have died and another is in a critical condition after a car crash on Monday.

It happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough at about 07:20 GMT when a silver Peugeot 407 collided with a grey Ford Focus.

Two men, both aged 22, and a 40-year-old woman in the Peugeot died while a 23-year-old man travelling in the Ford is in a critical condition at University Hospital Coventry.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

