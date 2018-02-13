Dingley A427 crash: Three dead, one critically injured
- 13 February 2018
Three people have died and another is in a critical condition after a car crash on Monday.
It happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough at about 07:20 GMT when a silver Peugeot 407 collided with a grey Ford Focus.
Two men, both aged 22, and a 40-year-old woman in the Peugeot died while a 23-year-old man travelling in the Ford is in a critical condition at University Hospital Coventry.
Police are appealing for witnesses.