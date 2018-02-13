Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough on Monday morining

Three people have died and another is in a critical condition after a car crash on Monday.

It happened on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough at about 07:20 GMT when a silver Peugeot 407 collided with a grey Ford Focus.

Two men, both aged 22, and a 40-year-old woman in the Peugeot died while a 23-year-old man travelling in the Ford is in a critical condition at University Hospital Coventry.

Police are appealing for witnesses.