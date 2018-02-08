Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

A further man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a "much loved" Gambian national who was fatally stabbed.

Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked on Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.

Three men have been charged with his murder.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Two of those charged with murder, Babacarr Sylva, 31, from Nottingham and Ngange Sowe, 29, from Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Mr Jallow died after a break-in at his home on Havelock Street, Kettering

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 6 March.

The third, Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 12 February.

In a statement, Mr Jallow's family said earlier: "Tairu was much loved and we all have many fond memories of him and our times together. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love."