Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

Two more men have been charged with murdering a "much loved" Gambian national who was fatally stabbed.

Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked on Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.

Babacarr Sylva, 31, of Nottingham, and Ngange Sowe, 29, of Birmingham, are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, was previously charged with murder.

He appeared via video link at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Mr Jallow died after a break-in at his home on Havelock Street, Kettering

Detectives would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Havelock Street in Kettering between 20:30 and 21:15 GMT on 14 January, when the attack took place.

Det Ch Insp Ally White, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a light coloured Audi A4 convertible and a dark blue BMW 1 Series, which were believed to be in the area around the time of the offence."

In a statement, Mr Jallow's family said: "Tairu was much loved and we all have many fond memories of him and our times together. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love."