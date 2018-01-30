Image copyright Google Image caption The panel heard the patient went to see Dr Raphael at Mounts Medical Centre

A GP who stroked a 16-year-old girl's nipples and squeezed her breasts during an unnecessary examination has been struck off the medical register.

Ex-England rugby player Jonathan Raphael, 65, pulled down the girl's bra without asking for her consent at his surgery in Northampton.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) rejected his claim he was attempting to diagnose pregnancy.

It found his actions were sexually motivated.

Subsequently, the tribunal panel agreed their findings meant that "erasure from the medical register" was proportionate to maintain public confidence.

The MPTS heard the teenage patient went to see Raphael at Mounts Medical Centre in May 2014 because she had not had a period in months.

Raphael, a former Northampton Saints player and club president, retired from the practice in October 2014.

'Didn't say anything'

He initially conducted an abdominal examination with the girl's consent and claimed in evidence he did not offer her a chaperone because the practice was busy.

The tribunal concluded he unnecessarily lifted up her trousers (while she was lying down) during the examination but not that he touched her pubic area, as she alleged.

He then pulled down her bra and examined her breasts without any clinical need or explanation of his intention, it was found.

"He threw my top up and he just sort of pulled down my bra," the patient told police.

"I didn't even know that he was going to touch that area, he didn't say anything."

"He was squeezing my boobs... when he got to my nipples he was just, like, stroking it."

The tribunal found that was a deliberate act by Raphael and he had made comments including "you have nice-shaped breasts" and "your breasts will grow when you put on weight".

He claimed the comments may have been made "in a jocular manner".