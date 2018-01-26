Image copyright Northamptonshire Trading Standards Image caption Northamptonshire Trading Standards stressed it was just this specific product it has removed

Authorities who discovered a children's toy with dangerously high levels of arsenic are to test similar products.

The "Magnetic Putty" was removed from sale after Northamptonshire Trading Standards found it contained seven times the permitted amount of arsenic.

A magnet included in the toy was also 29 times over the allowed magnetic force and could be "easily swallowed".

Further investigations into the product, which had no manufacturer or importer identification, are under way.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Trading Standards Image caption The Magnetic Putty product failed to identify a manufacturer or importer

Northamptonshire Trading Standards stressed it was just one product it has barred from being sold - not all magnetic putties.

However, as part of an investigation other magnetic putties available on the market are to be examined.

Information is being shared with other regional bodies about the banned toy, which was first discovered on a market stall in Northamptonshire.

The product also contained twice the amount of permitted lead and was labelled as not suitable for 0-3 years but did not include a CE mark to show it complied with EU safety, health and environmental requirements for goods.