Image copyright Google Image caption Fork lift drivers were loading pallets at the Fortec warehouse near the Watford Gap services at the time of the accident

An inquest into the death of a man who was crushed by the fork lift truck he was driving has returned a verdict of misadventure.

Reginald Bacon, 53, of Winston Close, Coventry, died of head injuries after the forks of his truck engaged with a lorry on 13 October 2016.

The jury at Northampton Coroners' Court heard it "was an accident waiting to happen".

The Heath and Safety Executive is investigating.

Fork lift drivers loaded and unloaded pallets from lorries at the warehouse at a Fortec depot near Watford Gap services.

A driver told the court fork lift trucks were "flying around to unload as many pallets as possible".

Mr Bacon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, approached a large goods vehicle before it had completed its manoeuvre.

The inquest heard his truck was overturned when its forks engaged with the lorry.

The emergency services were called and Mr Bacon was died at 23:59 BST.

The court also heard concerns about whether drivers were wearing seatbelts, if they knew when the lorries had stopped and about what to do if a fork lift truck fell over.

Assistant coroner Jacqueline Devonish said a number of safety measures had been implemented at the site.