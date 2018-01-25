Image copyright Google Image caption The Angel Square complex opened in October

A cash-strapped local authority is considering selling its new £53m headquarters, which officially opened in October.

Northamptonshire County Council's plan would then see the building leased back, the BBC has learned.

One Angel Square was designed to save money by closing 12 offices and making best use of a new office block.

Government inspectors are currently assessing whether the council is managing money properly.

The BBC has learned the council is looking at a number of options to bring in money short-term, one of which is to sell the building.

This would bring in millions of pounds, although leasing it back would then bring ongoing costs.

It is one of several options and no decision has been made.