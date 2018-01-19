Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man.

Tairu Jallow, a Gambian national living in Kettering, was attacked in Havelock Street in the town on Sunday.

Earlier this week a 21-year-old was arrested before he was released without charge.

Det Insp Phil Mills said while a number of arrests had been made, officers still wanted to hear from witnesses.