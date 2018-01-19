Northampton

Murder investigation after man dies in Kettering

  • 19 January 2018
Tairu Jallow Image copyright Northants Police
Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man.

Tairu Jallow, a Gambian national living in Kettering, was attacked in Havelock Street in the town on Sunday.

Earlier this week a 21-year-old was arrested before he was released without charge.

Det Insp Phil Mills said while a number of arrests had been made, officers still wanted to hear from witnesses.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites