Three jailed for Northampton McDonald's ammonia attack

  • 16 January 2018
Drapery McDonald's Image copyright Google
Image caption Four people were injured in the attack outside McDonald's on the Drapery in Northampton last July

Three men have been jailed for a gang-related ammonia attack.

Four people, including two police officers, were hurt when ammonia was thrown into a crowd outside McDonald's in Northampton last July.

Jake Price, 22, Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 21, and Frank Taylor, 25, of Wellingborough admitted using a noxious substance with intent to cause harm.

Price and Stirling-Campbell were jailed for 34 months at Northampton Crown Court. Taylor was jailed for 33 months.

A fourth man - Taishon Whittaker of Northampton Road, Ecton - was previously cleared of four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance.

