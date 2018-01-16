Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were injured in the attack outside McDonald's on the Drapery in Northampton last July

Three men have been jailed for a gang-related ammonia attack.

Four people, including two police officers, were hurt when ammonia was thrown into a crowd outside McDonald's in Northampton last July.

Jake Price, 22, Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 21, and Frank Taylor, 25, of Wellingborough admitted using a noxious substance with intent to cause harm.

Price and Stirling-Campbell were jailed for 34 months at Northampton Crown Court. Taylor was jailed for 33 months.

A fourth man - Taishon Whittaker of Northampton Road, Ecton - was previously cleared of four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance.