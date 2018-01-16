Three jailed for Northampton McDonald's ammonia attack
Three men have been jailed for a gang-related ammonia attack.
Four people, including two police officers, were hurt when ammonia was thrown into a crowd outside McDonald's in Northampton last July.
Jake Price, 22, Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 21, and Frank Taylor, 25, of Wellingborough admitted using a noxious substance with intent to cause harm.
Price and Stirling-Campbell were jailed for 34 months at Northampton Crown Court. Taylor was jailed for 33 months.
A fourth man - Taishon Whittaker of Northampton Road, Ecton - was previously cleared of four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance.