Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Havelock Street, Kettering, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 29-year-old man in Kettering on Sunday.

Police and ambulance services were called to a property in Havelock Street in the town just after 21:00 GMT following reports of a disturbance.

Officers said inquiries were taking place in the area to establish the circumstances of the death.

Northamptonshire Police is asking anyone with information to contact them. The arrested man is in custody.