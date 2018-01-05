Image copyright Google Image caption St Peter and St Paul in Watford was robbed in June

Three pieces of 18th Century silverware stolen from a church in the summer have been found in a nearby garden.

Thieves broke into St Peter and St Paul's church in Watford, Northamptonshire, in June and stole silver donated to the church in 1720.

A chalice, a silver flagon and silver-plated bowl were found in undergrowth by a villager clearing his garden at Laundry Cottage in Church Street.

Residents are being asked to check their gardens for the rest.

'Absolutely thrilled'

Still missing are a silver arms dish, a silver paten, a silver bread holder and a silver and mother of pearl baptismal shell.

The Reverend Graham Collingridge said he was "absolutely thrilled" to get the two pieces back.

"[The rest] could well be in somebody's garden, the whole thing is really quite a mystery [as to] why it's suddenly turned up," he said.

Image copyright Dan White Image caption James Patmore found the items dumped in the undergrowth

James Patmore made the find on New Year's Eve while clearing the garden for a house move.

Parishoner Dan White, who is moving into Mr Patmore's cottage, said: "It's absolutely crazy but all I can think of is perhaps they didn't want to get caught with it on them, dumped them over the wall and were intending to come back to them later.

"We're asking people in the vicinity to check their gardens... If it turns up, great."

The silver was a gift to the church from Sarah Clerke, the widow of Sir George Clerke, the Lord of Watford, and is inscribed as such. Both have been damaged but it is thought they can be repaired.

It is not known why the recovered items were left there.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.