Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A508, near the Woodleys Farm Day Nursery

A 61-year-old woman has died after a New Year's Eve crash near Northampton.

The victim was a passenger in a black Vauxhall, which collided with a blue Mitsubishi on the A508 close to the village of Roade in Northamptonshire.

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, following the crash just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

The driver and two passengers in the Mitsubishi were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking potential witnesses to contact them.