Kettering man released without charge over garden body find

  • 30 December 2017
Gordon Street, Kettering Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found in the back garden of a property in Gordon Street, Kettering, on Thursday morning

A man arrested on suspicion of murder, after a 66-year-old was found dead in a back garden, has been released without charge.

Northamptonshire Police was called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT on Thursday.

The body of a man was found in the property's garden and a 37-year-old man from Kettering was arrested.

Police said following further inquiries, the death was not being treated as suspicious.

