Cogenhoe Mill caravan site floods occasionally and a warning has been issued because water levels in the nearby river are high

Heavy rainfall and melting snow have raised water levels in the River Nene to an extent where flooding is likely.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a flood warning at Cogenhoe Mill caravan site in Northamptonshire, but a park spokesman said levels had fallen.

A warning has also been broadcast for the River Tove area due to rising levels in the River Great Ouse.

The forecast is for patchy showers over the weekend and river levels in the county are due to stay high.

Areas are at risk from Towcester to Cosgrove, including Silverstone Brook.

A spokesman for Cogenhoe Mill caravan site said flood defences had recently improved, adding that staff were monitoring river levels.

An EA spokesman said: "Our staff are out across the area to check flood defences, clear blockages and assist emergency services and councils."