Northampton

Kettering man arrested after 66-year-old man found dead in garden

  • 28 December 2017
Gordon Street, Kettering Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found in the back garden of a property in Gordon Street, Kettering, on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 66-year-old man was found dead in a back garden.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT.

When they arrived along with paramedics, they found the body of a man in the property's garden.

A 37-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites