The man's body was found in the back garden of a property in Gordon Street, Kettering, on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 66-year-old man was found dead in a back garden.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT.

When they arrived along with paramedics, they found the body of a man in the property's garden.

A 37-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.