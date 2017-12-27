Image caption The A5 connects Towcester with Milton Keynes

A man was killed in a car crash in Northamptonshire on Christmas Day, police have said.

It happened on the A5 near Towcester, at about 13:45 GMT.

Police say a black Ford Fiesta, travelling north between Potterspury and Towcester, left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, an 18 year-old man who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.