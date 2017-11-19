Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was disorder in the area at the time of the shooting, with people seen carrying knives

Two women were shot at while they sat in a car in a residential street.

They were both passengers in the car in South Holme Court, Thorplands, Northampton, when the shots were fired shortly after 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Both suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment. A 22-year-old man has been arrested.

Northamptonshire Police said they also received reports of people carrying knives in the area at the time and were investigating the case as disorder.