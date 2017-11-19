Arrest after two women shot at in car in Northampton
Two women were shot at while they sat in a car in a residential street.
They were both passengers in the car in South Holme Court, Thorplands, Northampton, when the shots were fired shortly after 18:00 GMT on Friday.
Both suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment. A 22-year-old man has been arrested.
Northamptonshire Police said they also received reports of people carrying knives in the area at the time and were investigating the case as disorder.