Image copyright James Haynes/Geograph Image caption Kettering General Hospital was put into special measures in April

A hospital in special measures has admitted making three times as many harmful drug mistakes than its target.

There were 50 "medication incidents causing harm" at Kettering General in the five months to September, according to an internal report.

This is when a patient is given the wrong medication or dosage, misses a dose, or has a reaction to a drug.

The hospital aims for no more than 36 such incidents per year but said it had introduced further safety improvements.

A spokesman said: "While we are not achieving our medication incident target at present our rate of harm is still below the national average for a comparable trust of our size using national benchmarking.

Self-imposed target

"Patient safety is our top priority and we have many checks and systems in place to reduce the potential for medication incidents.

"This year we have also introduced further safety improvements including more comprehensive documentation of medicines, safety events for staff and we have a plan to introduce an electronic prescribing system that will increase safety.

He added that the target was self-imposed and that the hospital dispenses 11 million doses of medication annually.

In April, inspectors found safety at Kettering General was "not a sufficient priority" and recommended it should be placed in special measures.

A Care Quality Commission report in September again rated the hospital as inadequate overall but said improvements were being made and praised its "clear focus on patient safety".

The trust said it was unable to go into detail about the recent medication incidents because of patient confidentiality but that 47 of the 50 reported caused "low harm".

This might be where a patient required some extra observation or treatment after a wrong or missed dose.