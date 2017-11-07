Image caption The complainant claims Mr Mold's actions "represented misconduct in a public office"

A police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been accused of intending to "harass" and "exert influence" over a member of the public, it has emerged.

Northamptonshire PCC Stephen Mold was elected in May 2016 after the previous incumbent stood down.

The region's Police and Crime Panel said the complainant in the case claimed Mr Mold's actions "represented misconduct in a public office".

Mr Mold said he was unable to comment on the case until it was completed.

Full details have not been made public.

But the committee, which monitors the commissioner's office, said the complaint was first recorded by a county council monitoring officer in June.

'Investigated'

It was then referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The IPCC decided it did not need to investigate the complaint and referred it back to the county council.

It is understood the matter is now going to be investigated by the authority's complaints committee at a later date.

A spokesman for Mr Mold said: "We are aware of a complaint from a member of the public which was initially investigated by the IPCC, who found under their jurisdiction there was no case to answer.

"In line with standard procedures this complaint will now be reviewed by a sub-committee of the Police and Crime Panel.

"The Police and Crime Commissioner is unable to comment until this process has been completed."