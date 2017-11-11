Image copyright Daily Mirror (1931) Image caption Alfred Rouse said he chose an unknown victim who would not be reported missing

Scientists trying to identify a man who burned to death eight decades ago say they are yet to find a DNA match.

Alfred Rouse tried to fake his own death by leaving the unknown victim to burn in a car in Hardingstone, Northamptonshire, in 1930.

In 2015, a team at the University of Leicester began using a more sensitive form of DNA testing to try and get a match with the victim.

Although a number of families have come forward, no match has yet been found.

Rouse, 36, was in financial trouble when he set his Morris Minor car alight, and was later hanged for the murder.

A DNA profile was found in an archived slide in 2013.

Image copyright University of Leicester Image caption The University of Leicester examined a sample taken from the victim's prostate

A number of families of men who went missing in 1930 have had their their DNA cross-checked.

Dr Lisa Smith, associate professor in criminology at the university, said: "We have not managed to identify the victim in the blazing car murder, but we continue to analyse DNA from families that have been getting in touch with us over the past couple of years.

"We've had about 12 families get in touch since the original story in the media, but none of them has matched the victim's DNA.

"We are currently discussing how best to proceed with the project, and have some ideas that we are considering."