Image caption Stephen Mold said a potential referendum could happen in 2019

A police force may hold a referendum asking the public to pay more money directly to the force, according to its police and crime commissioner.

Stephen Mold, PCC for Northamptonshire, believes the county gets a "raw deal" when it comes to funding.

The proposed revenue budget for 2017-18 was £122.6m, but a report predicted government funding could decrease.

Mr Mold may hold a referendum in 2019 if they had "exhausted everything with central government".

'£6m less in 2022'

Mr Mold told the BBC: "I potentially might be needing to come to the people of Northamptonshire with a referendum and say 'you've got a choice: lose these services or pay that bit more'."

He then added that it is "not something I would like to do".

Earlier this year, the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Panel budget report said: "Anticipated government funding in 2021-22 will be over £6m less than in 2016-17."

A similar referendum previously took place in Bedfordshire in 2015, when council taxpayers voted against a £4.5m rise in their bills to pay for the police.

The Home Office has been contacted for a response.