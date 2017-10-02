Charlie Ibbetson drove golf buggy to McDonald's while drunk
A man has been disqualified from driving after he admitted stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk to a McDonald's.
Charlie Ibbetson, 23, was stopped by police early in the hours of 16 September on the A45 after visiting the restaurant.
Ibbetson, from Daventry, admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and taking without consent.
He was fined £533 plus costs at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Ibbetson, who attended court on Monday, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
A day after the incident, Northamptonshire Police Special Inspector Anthony Rawson said a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.