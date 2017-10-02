From the section

Image copyright Anthony Rawson Image caption A man was stopped by police in the early hours after driving a golf cart for "many miles"

A man has been disqualified from driving after he admitted stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk to a McDonald's.

Charlie Ibbetson, 23, was stopped by police early in the hours of 16 September on the A45 after visiting the restaurant.

Ibbetson, from Daventry, admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and taking without consent.

He was fined £533 plus costs at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Ibbetson, who attended court on Monday, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A day after the incident, Northamptonshire Police Special Inspector Anthony Rawson said a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.