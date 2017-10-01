Image caption The cyclist was found unconscious in Thorngate Street, Kettering, on Saturday night

Police have appealed for help to identify a cyclist found seriously injured and unconscious in the road.

The man was found alongside a mountain bike near Papa John's on Thorngate Street, Kettering, at 22:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Coventry but was not carrying any documentation.

Northamptonshire Police described him as white with short brown hair and in his 20s. He is about 6ft (1.8m) tall and has an athletic build.

A spokesman said: "He has no tattoos and was discovered wearing black Nike trainers, light-blue, loose-fit leggings with grey edges on the waistband and ankles, a red T-shirt with 'Bronx Motorcycle Company' written across the chest and a zip-through Everlast grey hoodie with white sleeves.

"He sustained serious injuries that may have been caused by a fall from a pedal bike or a collision with another vehicle."

The mountain bike found nearby was a bright, lime green "Carrera" model.