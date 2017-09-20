'Drink-drive golf buggy thief' charged

Image copyright Anthony Rawson Image caption A man was stopped by police between 04:00 and 05:00 BST on Saturday after driving for "many miles"

A man has been charged with stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a McDonald's.

A man was stopped on the A45, Daventry, in the early hours of Saturday after visiting the fast-food restaurant.

A 23-year-old from Daventry has been charged with drink driving, taking without consent and having no insurance or MOT.

He is due at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, 2 October.

Northamptonshire Police Special Inspector Anthony Rawson said on Saturday that a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.