'Drink-drive golf buggy thief' charged
A man has been charged with stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a McDonald's.
A man was stopped on the A45, Daventry, in the early hours of Saturday after visiting the fast-food restaurant.
A 23-year-old from Daventry has been charged with drink driving, taking without consent and having no insurance or MOT.
He is due at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, 2 October.
Northamptonshire Police Special Inspector Anthony Rawson said on Saturday that a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.