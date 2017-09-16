'Drunk golf buggy thief' arrested after McDonald's visit
16 September 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a McDonald's.
Northamptonshire Police stopped a man on the A45 at Daventry in the early hours after he had been to the fast-food restaurant.
Insp Anthony Rawson said a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and drink driving.
He remains in custody.