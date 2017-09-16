Northampton

'Drunk golf buggy thief' arrested after McDonald's visit

The stolen golf buggy Image copyright Anthony Rawson
Image caption A man was stopped by police in the early hours after driving a golf cart for "many miles"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a golf buggy covered in balloons and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a McDonald's.

Northamptonshire Police stopped a man on the A45 at Daventry in the early hours after he had been to the fast-food restaurant.

Insp Anthony Rawson said a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and drink driving.

He remains in custody.

