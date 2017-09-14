Image caption A blue vehicle transporter crossed the northbound carriageway to the southbound

Two people who died when a vehicle transporter crossed the central reservation into oncoming traffic on the M1 have been named as Maria Rossi and her husband Dario Rossi.

Maria Rossi, 80, was driving southbound with Dario, 85, as the passenger when the transporter crossed carriageways between junctions 14 and 15 on Monday.

The transporter overturned onto their car and the couple, from Dunmow in Essex, died at the scene.

Several other people were injured.

The collision happened at about 14:50 BST on Monday and the motorway was closed until about 04:50 on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police said crash investigations were ongoing.