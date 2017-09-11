Image copyright @motorcardiaries Image caption The M1 near Northampton is expected to be closed for "some time"

The M1 was closed in both directions after a lorry crossed the carriageway and collided with other vehicles.

Police said the "multi-vehicle collision" occurred between junctions 14 and 15, near Northampton, shortly before 15:00 BST on Monday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to hospital, one by the air ambulance.

Northamptonshire Police said one northbound lane was reopened at about 17:30.

One patient has been taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital by the air ambulance, while another has been taken to Northampton General Hospital by land ambulance.

Highways England are advising drivers to allow extra journey time or seek alternative routes.