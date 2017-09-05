Emergency services 'should be combined,' an MP suggests

Image caption Kettering MP Philip Hollobone said a county's emergency services could be run by as single organisation

Police, fire and ambulance services should be combined and run as a single organisation, an MP has said.

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone said it would make emergency services more "joined up" and suggested there could be a pilot in Northamptonshire.

He made the comments during a debate in parliament and policing minister Nick Hurd said he was "open to new ideas".

Northamptonshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has already proposed taking control of the fire service.

Mr Hollobone said: "I would like to see a Northamptonshire wide police, fire and ambulance service.

"I don't see why East Midlands Ambulance Service needs to provide services to Northamptonshire.

"I think the police, fire and crime commissioner is well able to run ambulance services locally.

"And if the minister ever feels he wants to pilot such an initiative, I invite him to Northamptonshire."

In response, Mr Hurd told the Conservative MP: "My instinct is always to be open to new ideas.

"I will be asking if there's local support for this and if there is any evidence to support this.

"We feel strongly that there is an opportunity with governance of emergency services - particularly police and fire - to go further."

Image copyright Northants Fire and Rescue Image caption The police and fire services in Northamptonshire could be overseen by one person from January

East Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Richard Henderson said: "We work closely with our colleagues in the police and fire services at the scene of emergencies, and in some areas by sharing buildings, to ensure public money is invested in frontline staff and vehicles, not bricks and mortar.

"I look forward to meeting with Stephen Mold (Northamptonshire's Police and Crime Commissioner) to understand how our services, and the unique skills we have, can continue to collaborate where it benefits patients."