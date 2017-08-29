Teenage girl finds mutilated pet on Northampton doorstep

Image caption A police car was seen in the street where the cat was found on Tuesday

A teenage girl found the mutilated body of her pet cat dumped on her doorstep.

The cat's head, limbs and ears had been cut off before it was returned to its home in Betjeman Court in Northampton.

The 14-year-old made the discovery when she looked into a plastic bag on Monday.

Police said the mutilation happened days after the family's other cat was killed after being deliberately set on fire.

In the latest incident, the cat had been taken from its home sometime between 21:30 BST on Sunday and 10:00 on Monday.