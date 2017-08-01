Northampton pub attack death: Man jailed

Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Smith died in hospital two months after being punched at the Edge of Town pub

A man who fatally attacked a "defenceless" customer in a Northampton pub has been jailed for 10 years.

Paul Smith, 49, was punched by Courtney Flanagan at the Edge of Town pub in Regent Street on 10 July 2016 and suffered bleeding on the brain.

He died in hospital two months later from complications relating to a heart condition.

Flanagan, 22, of Pleydell Gardens, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and wounding.

Birmingham Crown Court court heard he had attacked two other men at the pub that evening, leaving one unconscious.

'State of rage'

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC said Mr Smith had tried to help one of the victims but that this had "cost him his life" when Flanagan delivered "a proper haymaker of a punch".

The injuries Mr Smith suffered in the attack meant doctors had to change his heart medication and he was later told he would no longer be able to have a heart transplant.

The court heard Flannigan was on bail at the time after using a bottle to wound another man outside a shop in Northampton a year earlier, leaving the victim with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Passing sentence on Flannigan, Judge Patrick Thomas QC said he was satisfied an extended licence period was necessary to protect the public from further harm.

He was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his 10-year jail sentence.

The judge told Flannigan: "You were in such a state of rage that you threw a terrible punch at Paul Smith.

"You were the main aggressor and it was a punch to a completely innocent and defenceless man, not expecting for a moment what you did."