Edgar Mobbs: Events mark Passchendaele hero's death
Events are being held to mark the centenary of the death of a rugby captain in a World War One battle.
Northampton Borough Council
Edgar Mobbs raised his own "sportsman" company after being turned down for an Army commission in World War One. He died at the Battle of Passchendaele while charging a German machine gun on 31 July 1917.
Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
Having retired from rugby in 1913 aged 30, Mobbs was refused an officer's commission when war broke out. Instead, he formed his own corps, the Sportman's Battalion.
BBC
A short service at Abington Square memorial gardens at 11:00 BST on Sunday launches the commemorations.
Northampton Borough Council
Hundreds volunteered to fight for their country within 48 hours of Mobbs setting up his own corps. Mobbs rose through the ranks to command the 7th Northamptonshire Regiment. Five talks will be held about Mobbs and the regiment at the Battle of Ypres from 14:00 BST.
Northampton Borough Council
Mobbs was born in Northampton in 1882. He played his rugby early career in Olney and became captain of Northampton Saints in 1907. He was selected for England in 1909.
Northampton Borough Council
Mobbs was wounded three times during the war, was twice mentioned in despatches and received the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) in January 1917. He was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele in north Belgium - one of the muddiest and bloodiest battles of World War One.
Northampton Borough Council
A statue of Mobbs has joined others, including Nobel Prize winner Francis Crick, football and war hero Walter Tull and composer Malcolm Arnold, at Northampton Borough Council's courtyard. The five statues were installed this year as part of a £44,000 project. The statue is in addition to the bust of Mobbs which was erected in Northampton in 1921.