Britain’s Got Talent champion dog Pudsey dies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pudsey and owner Ashleigh Butler had worked together for 11 years

Britain's Got Talent winner Pudsey the dog has died, ITV has confirmed.

The border collie, bichon frise and Chinese crested cross won the contest in 2012 with owner Ashleigh Butler.

A post on the show's Twitter feed said: "We are saddened to hear that today we lost Pudsey, a most marvellous winner. Our thoughts are with Ashleigh."

The pair became famous for their dance routine to the Mission Impossible theme, and were the first dog act to win the competition.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The pair won over viewers by dancing to the Mission Impossible theme

Pudsey and Ashleigh, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, had worked together for 11 years.

In October 2012, a book titled Pudsey: My Autobidography, was released, chronicling the pet's rise to fame.

He then hit the big screen in 2014, taking the leading role in his own movie, Pudsey The Dog: The Movie.

The pair also travelled to America following their big win, where they performed on America's Got Talent and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Tributes began to pour in within minutes of Britain's Got Talent sharing the news, with fans saying they were "heartbroken" and sending wishes to his family.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pudsey even starred in his own movie in 2014