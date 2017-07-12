David Miller murder: Four jailed for killing 'vulnerable' man

Image copyright Northants Police Image caption From left to right, Michael Hallett, Zena Kane, Joseph Catlin, Ian Cuthbertson. All four denied killing David Miller

Four homeless street drinkers have been found guilty of killing a "vulnerable" man who was attacked in his own home.

The partially dismembered body of David Miller, 56, was found at his flat in Northampton last June.

Michael Hallett, 37, Joseph Catlin, 30, and Zena Kane, 35, all of no fixed address, have been jailed for life for murder.

Ian Cuthbertson, 49, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to seven and a half years for manslaughter.

All four had denied killing Mr Miller.

During the trial at Northampton Crown Court, it was heard Mr Miller, who lived at Patterdale Walk, died after a "sustained attack" with knives, scissors and a rolling pin.

His body had been covered in porridge oats as well as the ashes of his own mother.

Hallett was told he would serve at least 23 years, Catlin 18 and Kane 20.

The family of Mr Miller said they were "devastated" by the "horrific murder" and the "appalling things that happened to his body".

Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Mr Miller was attacked with knives, scissors and a rolling pin

Image caption He was found dead at his flat in Patterdale Walk in June 2016

In the statement, read at Northampton Crown Court, his family added: "David was a generous, caring, loving person who has never harmed anyone."

The attack happened on 10 June 2016. Police forced their way into the flat and found Mr Miller's remains.

An angle grinder, which had been borrowed to try and destroy the body, was found at the property, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Miller had substantial facial injuries and had been stabbed 15 times in the back and in the chest.

Det Insp Philip Mills said the force was "satisfied" with the guilty verdicts and sentences.

He said: "David was well known and well liked. Those who have been convicted of killing him preyed on those vulnerabilities."