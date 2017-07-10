David Miller murder case: Evidence cannot identify killer, jury told

Image caption Northampton Crown Court was told there was a lack of evidence to prove who killed David Miller

There is a "lack of evidence" to prove who murdered a man in his own bedroom, a court has heard.

The body of David Miller, 56, was found at his home in Northampton last June.

Ian Cuthbertson, 49, Michael Hallett, 37, Joseph Catlin, 30, and Zena Kane, 35, all of no fixed address, deny murder.

Defending Mr Catlin, Rudi Fortson QC said: "The evidence doesn't tell us who inflicted the fatal stab wound or who was in the bedroom at the time."

He said Mr Miller's blood was found on Mr Catlin's clothing but the amount suggested he was not in the room when the attack happened.

Ben Aina QC, on behalf of Mr Cuthbertson, said his client had been in an adjacent room at the time.

Mr Miller was stabbed multiple times and crude attempts were made to destroy his body during the attack at Patterdale Walk, Boothville, Northampton, on 14 June 2016.

He was partially dismembered.

Image caption Mr Miller was found dead at his flat in Patterdale Walk in June 2016

None of the accused have given evidence during the trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Summing up, on Friday, prosecutor Peter Joyce QC said the defendants had acted like "a pack of wolves".

He called the killing of Mr Miller "a team job" and said the only possible verdicts were guilty of "murder, murder, murder, murder".

But James House QC, defending Ms Kane, told the jury that "being there in that flat, at that time, is not enough" to prove that someone is guilty of murder.

"The prosecution cannot say who did what and when - there's a lack of evidence so they suggest it does not matter," he said.

The trial continues.