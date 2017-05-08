'Monster' couple jailed for 84 child abuse charges
A couple who subjected children to a decade of sex and drug abuse, including rape, have been jailed.
Nicholas Taylor, convicted of 62 offences, and wife Joan, found guilty of 22, were "master manipulators", police said.
Nicholas, 47, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 18 years and Joan, 43, was also given an 18-year term.
Sentencing the couple from Northampton, the judge at Leicester Crown Court described Nicholas as "a monster".
As he was sentenced Nicholas gave a thumbs up and said "yeah, spot on" from the dock.
'No redeeming characteristics'
Judge Nicholas Dean QC said: "You caused children to become addicted to drugs and you used their bodies for your pleasure.
"In truth your behaviour stems from craven lack of any moral compass and your depraved appetite for drugs and sexual gratification.
"You raped children. You are an intelligent man, but a monster."
Taylor, who had appeared on BBC Look East as a reformed criminal, had previous convictions for indecency and his wife was a former prostitute.
The crimes, between 1996 and 2006, involved boys and girls all aged under 16 and some as young as 11.
"I have looked to see whether you have any redeeming characteristics, whether there might be any prospect that you will ever be anything better than a monster," said Judge Dean.
"I see no good in you, I see no prospect of you changing."
Both defendants admitted other offences before the trial began in February.
'Under Nick's control'
Janine Smith, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said their victims had give "moving personal impact statements" to the court.
"[They] make clear the profound impact that the Taylors' offences have had on their lives," she said.
"They have shown great strength and courage to come forward to ensure that the Taylors have faced the consequences of their crimes."
In mitigation Emily Culverhouse, for Joan, said: "When Nick was not around, Joan was a different person. She was under Nick's control at all times."
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "The Taylors plied their victims with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them and that abuse has had a lasting impact on their victims.
"Coming forward and giving evidence during the trial was incredibly brave and has led to two dangerous individuals being sent to prison for a very long time."
The charges
Nicholas Taylor was found guilty of:
- 10 counts of rape
- Three counts of rape of a child under 13
- One count of attempted rape
- One count of actual bodily harm
- 10 counts of indecency with a child
- 11 counts of sexual activity with a child
- Nine counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- Four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration
- Two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act
- One indecent assault
- Six counts of supplying Class A drugs
He pleaded guilty to:
- One count of cruelty to a person under 16
Joan Taylor was found guilty of:
- Six rapes
- Two rapes of a child under 13
- Two counts of sexual activity with a child
- Five counts of indecency with a child
- Three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Four counts of supplying Class A drugs
She pleaded guilty to:
- Four counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Four counts of indecency with a child
- One count of cruelty to a person under 16