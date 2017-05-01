Tributes to collapse death Thrapston Town footballer

Image copyright Thrapston Town FC Image caption Ben Walker, front row far left, played for Thrapston Town Juniors

Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who collapsed and died during a football match in Northamptonshire.

Ben Walker collapsed while playing for Thrapston Town Juniors on Friday.

His club said he died doing the thing he loved. Flowers and football shirts have been left by friends at the club on Chancery Lane.

Nick Price, from the club, said the boy's death had affected everyone but had also brought the community together.

Image caption Teenagers who knew Ben Walker left flowers and football shirts as tributes

"Bringing the town together as a community is great but it goes wider than that to schools, the people themselves and football clubs around here, who have held a minute's silence in tribute for him.

"It's hit so many people really, really badly," he added.