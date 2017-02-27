Demolition of Nene Park stadium begins

Bulldozers have started demolishing the former home of Rushden and Diamonds in Northamptonshire.

The club, which began playing football at Nene Park, Irthlingborough, in 1992, rose through the tiers, reaching the former Division Two at its peak in 2003.

But financial issues led to a rapid demise and the club folded just eight years later.

Nene Park was then briefly the home of Kettering Town, but the site has been redundant since 2012.

Last week the MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, Tom Pursglove, said he had been unsuccessful in convincing the stadium's owners to save at least part of the ground for community use.

The demolition work will take four months. What will replace it is not yet known.