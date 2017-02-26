Liam Hunt: Seventh person charged after teen death

From the section

Image copyright Nortamptonshire Police Image caption Liam Hunt was attacked in St George's Street in Northampton

A seventh person - a 16-year old boy - has been charged by police investigating the murder of teenager Liam Hunt.

Liam, 17, was fatally stabbed in the neck during an attack in St George's Street, Northampton, at about 17:00 GMT on 14 February.

Northamptonshire Police said the latest boy to be charged with murder is due to appear before magistrates tomorrow.

Six other people have already been charged with murder.

They include four boys aged 16 and 17 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - Aaron Joseph, 20, of Hylands Road, Walthamstow, east London, and James Dodd, 18, of Sentinel Road, Northampton.

All six have been remanded in custody.

Police said items recovered by divers who searched a lake at Northampton's Delapre Abbey last week would be undergoing forensic examination.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A Northampton town centre branch of McDonald's was closed as part of the investigation into Liam Hunt's death